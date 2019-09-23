Chiba municipalities struggling with debris from Typhoon Faxai

Municipal officials are still struggling to cope with shattered roofs and other debris two weeks after Typhoon Faxai roared through Chiba Prefecture.

In the prefecture, 22 municipal governments have set up temporary disposal sites at a total of 33 locations, but many people have left typhoon debris elsewhere, officials said.

Piles of debris, including trash, were seen on the side of the road in the Iwaifukuro district in the town of Kyonan, one of several locations that saw heavy damage from the typhoon that slammed into the prefecture on Sept. 9.

A debris collection firm commissioned by the town government was dealing with them. “There could be a secondary disaster if combustible trash catches fire,” a 48-year-old company official said. “They must be taken away. But the segregation process is time-consuming,” the official said.

The prefectural government has sent a total of 136 staff members to eight municipalities to help the management of temporary disposal sites and the collection and transportation of debris.

“As some municipalities have no experience in handling disaster debris, there have been many requests for support,” a prefectural official said.

The typhoon damaged about 12,000 residential buildings in the prefecture, according to prefectural and other sources.

A 75-year-old man in Iwaifukuro saw his house flood and its roof get blown away, leaving behind a lot of debris. “With the help of relatives, the debris was at last brought to a disposal site,” the man said.

About 3,100 households are still without electricity, while some 1,100 households have no running water. About 100 people remain at shelters.