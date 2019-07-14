Japan mulling possible SDF dispatch to Strait of Hormuz

The government is carefully examining the possibility of dispatching Self-Defense Forces troops to the Strait of Hormuz after the United States recently proposed putting together a military coalition to safeguard strategic waters off Iran and Yemen, informed sources said.

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to take action on the matter after the July 21 election for the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the sources said.

The government is facing a tough decision as the option it takes could provoke a strong public backlash, according to the sources.

“Japan will continue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East and stabilize the regional situation through cooperation with the United States and other countries concerned,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference on Friday.

Suga stopped short of denying that Tokyo has been approached by Washington on the proposed military coalition. Japan has been engaging in various exchanges with the United States, he said, while declining to give details.

Under one feasible option, the government may dispatch SDF troops for maritime security operations, which is allowed under the laws governing Japanese military forces, the sources said.

The SDF is allowed to protect Japanese ships as well as vessels carrying goods bound for Japan and can conduct on-the-spot inspections of suspicious ships.

But the scope of such operations is very limited and weapons can only be used for self-defense.

Still, the sources said, the SDF personnel may not be able to serve in the military coalition as envisaged by the United States.

Since 2009, Japan has been sending Maritime SDF destroyers and P-3C patrol aircraft to the Gulf of Aden off Somalia, which the anti-piracy law permits.

Under the law, the SDF can protect non-Japanese ships, but it only allows for action to be taken against pirates, not threats from ships controlled by foreign governments.

The national security laws, which came into force in 2016, can also be used to provide a rationale for the sending of SDF troops to the Strait of Hormuz.

If the Japanese government believes the situation in the strategic waterway could put the nation’s security at risk, the SDF can provide logistical support to the U.S. military and an international military coalition.

The SDF can also offer such support if Japan takes part in an international coalition to safeguard peace and security under a U.N. resolution.

But it would not be easy for the Japanese government to send SDF troops to the strait under either scenario because parliamentary approval is needed, sources familiar with the situation said.

Under the current laws or a U.N. resolution, Japan would also be unable to carry out policing activities, the sources said.

Some people claim that Japan is theoretically allowed to send SDF troops by exercising the right to collective self-defense, which was enabled under the national security legislation.

But a prerequisite for exercising the right can be met only after armed conflict occurs between states.

Another option is to create special one-time legislation, but it would take time to enact such a special law, the sources said.

Japan will not be able to dispatch SDF troops to the proposed coalition under its existing legal system, a veteran lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said. “A special law is the only option,” the lawmaker added.

As the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has claimed that the national security laws allow Japan to take seamless responses to any situation, however, the government may face public criticism if it moves to craft special legislation, the sources said.