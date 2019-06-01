Business / Economy

Japanese government unveils measures aimed at revitalizing the economy

JIJI

The government has unveiled a draft package of measures aimed at revitalizing the economy, including raising minimum wages, supporting the “employment ice age generation” and promoting online administrative procedures.

The package, part of the government’s annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines to be adopted in late June, was presented at a meeting of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy on Friday.

Minimum wages have been raised by some 3 percent per year on average over the past three years. Private-sector members of the panel have called for an increase of some 5 percent this year.

For the so-called employment ice age generation — people in their 30s and 40s who struggled to find jobs following the bursting of the country’s economic bubbles in the early 1990s — the government plans to implement a three-year intensive support program. Specifically, the program will help people working under unstable labor conditions or doing jobs they do not like find different jobs.

“We want to support people who pursue new or better careers,” economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a news conference after the panel meeting.

