1 in 10 leave work early on ‘Premium Fridays’ a year after consumption campaign began

One year since its introduction, the name “Premium Friday,” a nationwide campaign to boost consumption on the last Friday of each month, has become familiar to many people.

But though it encourages people to leave work early and enjoy entertainment or shopping, not many actually do so. According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the share of people who left work early averaged 11.2 percent on the first 12 Premium Fridays.

With the campaign not permeating smaller businesses or areas outside big cities, more time may be needed before the drive becomes part of people’s lives across the country.

A public-private promotion committee for the campaign celebrated the first anniversary on Friday by offering free admission for the day to an exhibition at the National Art Center, Tokyo, located in Roppongi.

At a commemorative ceremony at the museum, Kunio Ishizuka, vice chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), said the lobby intends to promote the campaign more strongly in the second year.

Businesses are continuing their efforts to attract demand as part of the drive.

The restaurant chain Kushikatsu Tanaka Co. offers discounts on Premium Fridays, selling deep-fried foods on skewers for ¥100 (less than a dollar) per stick.

An official of the company said its campaign has led to higher sales and it will continue the effort.

Suntory Beer Ltd. has started a campaign to allow people who buy Premium Malt’s beer to rent a DVD free of charge every Friday.

Tourism-related companies have created websites dedicated to Premium Friday. But an official of the travel agency JTB Corp. said there has been little growth in reservations on Premium Fridays since last autumn.

Department stores hold related events, too. An official of the Japan Department Stores Association said the nationwide campaign has not spurred consumption as much as the industry expected.

Many Premium Friday events are held in Tokyo, and the situation is different elsewhere.

Ado Yamamoto, chairman of Nagoya Railroad Co., said of the campaign, “It’s like, ‘Are they still doing it?'”

Toshihiro Nagahama, economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said Premium Friday is “a good initiative” because it does not rely on government spending. “I guess more people will leave work early if it does not have to be the last Friday of the month, when people tend to have a lot of work to do.”

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told a news conference Friday that the campaign is going smoothly considering that it is only a year old.

He expressed hope that the campaign will spread more to small companies and areas outside Tokyo. The government will continue to support the campaign, he said.