A towering wooden "Grand Ring" built for Expo 2025 in Osaka pays homage to Japan's architectural history and is a symbol of unity despite criticism over costs, its creator says.
The 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) circumference of Sou Fujimoto's striking structure will surround dozens of national pavilions at the six-month-long event from April.
World Expo, held every five years in different locations, allows participating countries to show off their technological and cultural strengths.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.