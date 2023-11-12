A Japanese sake brewery is set to beef up promotion activities in New York, joining hands with two Americans who are avid fans of the Japanese rice wine and have set up their own brewery.

Hakkaisan Brewery Co., based in the central Japan city of Minamiuonuma, Niigata Prefecture, aims to work on sake brewing using its technique and run a base to inform visitors of attractions of sake.

In late October, the company unveiled newly built facilities and equipment to people from the dining and other industries concerned.