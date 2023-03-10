As a teenager, Shirley Kurata worked in the Aratani Theatre in the Little Tokyo section of Los Angeles. On Sunday, the venue will host an Oscars watch party for her film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — and she could be one of the winners.

Kurata is up for her first Academy Award for best costume design for the mind-bending sci-fi fantasy, for which she dressed Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis.

“It feels like coming full circle,” Kurata says. “I’m so honored. I’m in the company of just very, very amazing and talented costume designers.”