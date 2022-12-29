If there was a common thread to the interviews over the past year, it would have to be a sentiment of perseverance. Perhaps that’s because we have emerged somewhat from the COVID-19 pandemic with a renewed sense of setting goals and fighting for our futures. Here are some of the best answers from 20 Questions in 2022.

On working for change…

Over the years you began noticing some problems in the wider (design) industry… what motivated you to pick up the pen (and write about it)? I wrote this book because I wanted to help educate some of my peers and other designers on what it means to actually engage with diversity and inclusion, and how that impacts our work…. I wanted to write something that would help people have the vocabulary to talk about this kind of thing. —Ray Masaki, designer, Sept. 25