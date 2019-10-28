Tourists in Kyoto informed of manners via push notifications

Sample newspaper article
外国人観光客のマナーが問題化している京都市東山区の祇園町南側の「花見小路」周辺で30日、マナー情報をスマートフォンへのプッシュ通知で知らせる実証事業が始まった。一帯は、お茶屋など伝統的な家屋が立ち並ぶ人気のエリアで、マナーの改善が見られるかどうかを検証する。
プッシュ通知は、訪日外国人向けの観光案内アプリをインストールしたスマホか、宿泊施設で貸し出す端末が対象。周辺に近づくと、通知が自動的に届く。芸舞妓への無断での写真撮影に加え、私有地への立ち入りなどをやめるよう求める。英語と中国語に対応している。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
外国人観光客 (がいこくじんかんこうきゃく) foreign tourist
マナー manner
問題化(もんだいか)する become a problem
京都市 (きょうとし) city of Kyoto
東山区 (ひがしやまく) Higashiyama Ward
祇園町南側 (ぎおんまちみなみがわ) Gionmachi Minamigawa
花見小路 (はなみこうじ) Hanami Alley
周辺 (しゅうへん) surrounding area
30日 (さんじゅうにち) the 30th
情報 (じょうほう) information
スマートフォン smartphone
プッシュ通知 (つうち) push notification
知(し)らせる to notify
実証事業 (じっしょうじぎょう) pilot project
始(はじ)める to begin
一帯 (いったい) the whole neighborhood
お茶屋 (ちゃや) teahouse
など and others
伝統的(でんとうてき)な traditional
家屋 (かおく) a house
立(た)ち並(なら)ぶ to stand in a row
人気 (にんき) popular
エリア area
改善 (かいぜん) improvement
見(み)られる to be seen
~かどうか whether or not~
検証(けんしょう)する to verify, to inspect
訪日外国人 (ほうにちがいこくじん) foreign visitor to Japan
~向(む)け for~
観光案内 (かんこうあんない) tourist information
アプリ application
インストールする to install
スマホ smartphone
宿泊施設 (しゅくはくしせつ) lodging facility
貸(か)し出(だ)す to rent out
端末 (たんまつ) terminal, mobile device
~が対象(たいしょう) for~
近(ちか)づく to approach
自動的(じどうてき)に automatically
届(とど)く to reach, to arrive
芸舞妓 (げいまいこ) geisha and maiko
無断 (むだん) without permission
写真撮影 (しゃしんさつえい) taking photographs
~に加(くわ)え in addition to~
私有地 (しゆうち) private property
立(た)ち入(い)り entering
やめるよう求(もと)める to request to stop
英語 (えいご) English
中国語 (ちゅうごくご) Chinese
対応(たいおう)する to correspond
Quick questions
1) 外国人観光客はどのようにマナー情報を伝えられるのですか。
2) どのようなマナーが問題とされているのですか。
Translation
With the manners of foreign tourists becoming a problem in the area of Hanami Alley in Gionmachi Minamigawa in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward, a pilot project was started to let (tourists) know information about manners via push notifications on their smartphones. That whole area, which is lined with teahouses and traditional houses, is a popular one, and whether an improvement in manners is seen or not will be verified.
The push notifications are for smartphones installed with tourist information apps for foreign visitors to Japan or mobile devices that are rented out by lodging facilities. If they approach the area, notifications will automatically arrive. In addition to not taking photographs of geisha and maiko without their permission, there will be a request to stop entering private properties and so on. The correspondence will be (available) in English and Chinese.
Answers
1) How are foreign tourists informed of local manners?
スマホか端末で。
By smartphones and mobile devices.
2) What kind of bad manners are considered problematic?
芸舞妓への無断での写真撮影や、私有地への立ち入り。
Taking photographs of geisha and maiko without permission and entering (trespassing on) private property.
