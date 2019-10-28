Tourists in Kyoto informed of manners via push notifications

Sample newspaper article

外国人観光客のマナーが問題化している京都市東山区の祇園町南側の「花見小路」周辺で30日、マナー情報をスマートフォンへのプッシュ通知で知らせる実証事業が始まった。一帯は、お茶屋など伝統的な家屋が立ち並ぶ人気のエリアで、マナーの改善が見られるかどうかを検証する。

プッシュ通知は、訪日外国人向けの観光案内アプリをインストールしたスマホか、宿泊施設で貸し出す端末が対象。周辺に近づくと、通知が自動的に届く。芸舞妓への無断での写真撮影に加え、私有地への立ち入りなどをやめるよう求める。英語と中国語に対応している。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

外国人観光客 (がいこくじんかんこうきゃく) foreign tourist

マナー manner

問題化(もんだいか)する become a problem

京都市 (きょうとし) city of Kyoto

東山区 (ひがしやまく) Higashiyama Ward

祇園町南側 (ぎおんまちみなみがわ) Gionmachi Minamigawa

花見小路 (はなみこうじ) Hanami Alley

周辺 (しゅうへん) surrounding area

30日 (さんじゅうにち) the 30th

情報 (じょうほう) information

スマートフォン smartphone

プッシュ通知 (つうち) push notification

知(し)らせる to notify

実証事業 (じっしょうじぎょう) pilot project

始(はじ)める to begin

一帯 (いったい) the whole neighborhood

お茶屋 (ちゃや) teahouse

など and others

伝統的(でんとうてき)な traditional

家屋 (かおく) a house

立(た)ち並(なら)ぶ to stand in a row

人気 (にんき) popular

エリア area

改善 (かいぜん) improvement

見(み)られる to be seen

~かどうか whether or not~

検証(けんしょう)する to verify, to inspect

訪日外国人 (ほうにちがいこくじん) foreign visitor to Japan

~向(む)け for~

観光案内 (かんこうあんない) tourist information

アプリ application

インストールする to install

スマホ smartphone

宿泊施設 (しゅくはくしせつ) lodging facility

貸(か)し出(だ)す to rent out

端末 (たんまつ) terminal, mobile device

~が対象(たいしょう) for~

近(ちか)づく to approach

自動的(じどうてき)に automatically

届(とど)く to reach, to arrive

芸舞妓 (げいまいこ) geisha and maiko

無断 (むだん) without permission

写真撮影 (しゃしんさつえい) taking photographs

~に加(くわ)え in addition to~

私有地 (しゆうち) private property

立(た)ち入(い)り entering

やめるよう求(もと)める to request to stop

英語 (えいご) English

中国語 (ちゅうごくご) Chinese

対応(たいおう)する to correspond

Quick questions

1) 外国人観光客はどのようにマナー情報を伝えられるのですか。

2) どのようなマナーが問題とされているのですか。

Translation

With the manners of foreign tourists becoming a problem in the area of Hanami Alley in Gionmachi Minamigawa in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward, a pilot project was started to let (tourists) know information about manners via push notifications on their smartphones. That whole area, which is lined with teahouses and traditional houses, is a popular one, and whether an improvement in manners is seen or not will be verified.

The push notifications are for smartphones installed with tourist information apps for foreign visitors to Japan or mobile devices that are rented out by lodging facilities. If they approach the area, notifications will automatically arrive. In addition to not taking photographs of geisha and maiko without their permission, there will be a request to stop entering private properties and so on. The correspondence will be (available) in English and Chinese.

Answers

1) How are foreign tourists informed of local manners?

スマホか端末で。

By smartphones and mobile devices.

2) What kind of bad manners are considered problematic?

芸舞妓への無断での写真撮影や、私有地への立ち入り。

Taking photographs of geisha and maiko without permission and entering (trespassing on) private property.