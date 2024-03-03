The Japanese government has adopted plans to create a new system designed to train unskilled foreign workers and facilitate their attainment of medium- to long-term employment opportunities in Japan.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to address pressing labor shortages in the country.

The new system, which will prioritize the development of human resources, is intended for enabling foreign individuals to acquire the necessary skills, within a three-year time frame, to qualify for Type 1 or Type 2 visa under the residency system for foreign nationals.