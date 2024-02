TSMC's new plant in Japan will boost the resilience of global supplies of the crucial hardware, the Taiwanese giant's founder Morris Chang said Saturday at an opening ceremony.

The factory on the southern island of Kyushu "will, I believe, improve the resiliency of chip supply for Japan and for the world," the 92-year-old said in a rare public appearance.

"It will also, I believe, start a renaissance of semiconductor manufacturing in Japan," Chang said at the plant.