Rika Kihira wins Grand Prix Final
Rika Kihira performs her free skate program during the Grand Prix Final on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia. | AP

Figure Skating

Rika Kihira wins Grand Prix Final

Teen becomes first Japanese skater since Mao Asada to capture crown in debut season

Kyodo, AFP-JIJI

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Sixteen-year-old Rika Kihira claimed gold in the women’s event at the figure skating Grand Prix Final on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese skater since Mao Asada in 2005 to win the competition in her debut season.

Kihira, who took the lead after Thursday’s short program, topped the six-woman field at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver with a total score of 233.12 points. Pyeongchang Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia finished with silver at 226.53, while Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, also from Russia, took bronze with 215.32.

Performing her free skate to “Beautiful Storm” by Jennifer Thomas, Kihira missed her first triple axel but skated clean the rest of the way, including nailing her triple lutz-toeloop.

“I made a mistake early but got to go out there and finish. I am really happy to perform that way on this stage,”Kihira said.

On Thursday, the Japanese teenager posted the highest women’s short program score in the world since the judging system was revised ahead of the season. She had a 4.58-point lead over Zagitova going into the free program.

Satoko Miyahara, who won the Grand Prix series-opening Skate America in October, finished sixth, while Kaori Sakamoto was fourth.

One of only a handful of women to perform a triple axel in competition, Kihira won the NHK Trophy in her Grand Prix debut last month. She followed up that triumph with another win at the Internationaux de France, the sixth and final leg of the series.

Mao won the women’s final in 2005 when she was 15 years old. The 2010 Vancouver Olympics silver medalist went on to win the tournament three more times before announcing her retirement in 2017.

The tournament features the skaters who collected the most points in their Grand Prix events. In the men’s competition, American reigning world champion Nathan Chen defended his title, while Shoma Uno claimed silver for the second straight year.

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Nathan Chen competes in the free skate at the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday night. Chen won with a total of 282.42 points.
Nathan Chen wins Grand Prix Final; Shoma Uno places second
Nathan Chen made some mistakes at the Grand Prix Final, yet was good enough to win the gold medal. Chen, the first American men's world champion since 2009, overcame a fall on his quad l...
Rika Kihira performs in the short program at the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday night. Kihira posted a world record with 82.51 points to take the lead. KYODO
Rika Kihira in lead at Grand Prix Final; Shoma Uno in second place
Sixteen-year-old starlet Rika Kihira blew away the competition with a stellar short program Thursday at the Grand Prix Final, posting the highest women's score in the world since the judging system...
American world champion Nathan Chen is trying to combine being a student at Yale with his career as an elite skater.
Nathan Chen seeking balance in student, skating life
Nathan Chen mostly goes unnoticed when he strolls through the picturesque campus of Yale, and the few times that he can recall happened months ago during his freshman orientation. That's...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rika Kihira performs her free skate program during the Grand Prix Final on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia. | AP