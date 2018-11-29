Basketball / NBA

Spurs’ Pau Gasol sidelined with stress fracture in left foot

AP

MINNEAPOLIS – San Antonio forward Pau Gasol has a stress fracture in his left foot, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday.

Gasol, who didn’t travel with the team to Minnesota and missed his 12th consecutive game Wednesday night, had been out with soreness in the foot but had recently been getting some work on the court.

“They took him off because he got a second opinion that it was as stress fracture,” Popovich said. “That’s what they told me, so it’s not a secret I guess. So they put him back in the boot.”

The coach gave no timetable for Gasol’s return.

In his 17th season and third year in San Antonio, the 38-year-old Spanish star has played sparingly off the bench, averaging 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Even so, Popovich said the team misses his ability to move the ball.

“The players in the second unit miss him because they had a lot of movement around him, he’s a good passer,” he said. “He can find them so him not being there has really affected that second group.”

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook reacts after scoring against Cleveland in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night.
Thunder star Russell Westbrook notches triple-double in rout of Cavaliers
Russell Westbrook moved into a tie for third place on the NBA list for triple-doubles with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder completed a regular-season sweep o...
Houston's James Harden drives on Washington's John Wall in the first half on Monday night.
Wizards overcome James Harden's 54, down Rockets in overtime
Even the Wizards seemed surprised by the way they won. Bradley Beal said he couldn't have imagined allowing the opposing starting guards to combine for 90 points and still get a victory....
Gonzaga junior Rui Hachimura on Monday was named West Coast Conference Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks this season.
Gonzaga climbs to No. 1 in polls
Top NBA prospect Rui Hachimura played a pivotal role in Gonzaga University's dramatic 89-87 victory over top-ranked Duke University last Wednesday at the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.

,