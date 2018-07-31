Kenta Maeda chased early in loss to Brewers

Eric Thames hit a three-run home run and Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to 14 games as the Milwaukee Brewers overcame a brief power outage delay and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Monday night.

Los Angeles hurler Kenta Maeda (7-6) lasted just 4⅔ innings, throwing 102 pitches. He gave up four runs and seven hits, including a three-run homer to Eric Thames in the third. He struck out four and issued three walks.

The game was delayed 23 minutes when the power went out between the first and second innings. The stadium lights, as well as the scoreboard all went dark. The Dodgers said the outage was due to “a disruption in the city’s power feed to the facility.”

“I wasn’t getting late movement on the ball. That happens, but you still have to get outs,” said Maeda, who added there had been “no effect” on his pitching from the blackout.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts pulled Maeda after he retired Thames for the second out in the fifth with his 102nd pitch.

Manny Machado homered in the ninth inning in his first home game with the Dodgers. Machado went 1-for-3 with two walks, delivering his 26th home run of the season to center field off Brewers reliever Corey Knebel. He struck out in the fourth inning with two runners in scoring position.

Machado scored the hosts’ first run on Max Muncy’s triple in the third.

Josh Hader (4-0) had three strikeouts over two scoreless innings of relief as Milwaukee won for the seventh time in 10 games to follow a seven-game losing streak that ended July 21.

Rangers 9, Diamondbacks 5

In Phoenix, Choo Shin-soo homered twice and had four RBIs, helping Texas rally after a power outage delay to beat Arizona.

Diamondbacks reliever Yoshihisa Hirano had his third blown save of the season. He faced two batters in the sixth inning, yielding a hit, a run and a walk.

Giants 5, Padres 3 (12)

In San Diego, Gorkys Hernandez clubbed a homer leading off the 12th and San Francisco handed the Padres their sixth straight loss.

Red Sox 2, Phillies 1 (13)

In Boston, Blake Swihart doubled into the Red Sox bullpen to score Eduardo Nunez in the 13th inning

Mariners 2, Astros 0

In Seattle, James Paxton excelled in his return from the disabled list and Nelson Cruz had a two-run double in the sixth inning.

Twins 5, Indians 4

In Minneapolis, Mitch Garver drove in the winning run with a one-out double in the ninth for Minnesota, capping a victory over Cleveland.

Braves 5, Marlins 3

In Atlanta, Freddie Freeman smacked a go-ahead homer in the third inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. also went deep and the Braves beat Miami.

Cardinals 5, Rockies 4 (10)

In St. Louis, Marcell Ozuna slugged his first career game-ending homer in the 10th.

Athletics 10, Blue Jays 1

In Oakland, Edwin Jackson pitched scoreless ball into the sixth for his 100th career victory and the Athletics rediscovered their offense to thump Toronto.