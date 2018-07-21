Carpenter blasts 3 HRs, 2 doubles

Already in the midst of a monster game, Matt Carpenter almost left too early.

Carpenter stuck around for one more swing, and connected for a three-run homer Friday that capped off a historic performance for the St. Louis Cardinals in an 18-5 romp over the Chicago Cubs.

Carpenter hit three home runs and two doubles, going 5 for 5 with seven RBIs. He tied the major league record for extra-base hits in a game, and became the first player to do it in just six innings.

“I’m having a hard time to come up with words to describe a day like this,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter led off the game at Wrigley Field with a home run against Jon Lester. With the Cardinals comfortably ahead, interim manager Mike Shildt contemplated resting him.

“I almost didn’t take the last at-bat. He came up to me, they had the lefty on mound and he said, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ ” Carpenter said.

It turned into a huge day for Carpenter, who exited after that last homer.

Carpenter became the 14th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first to do it for the Cardinals.

Braves 8, Nationals 5

In Washington, Stephen Strasburg was batted around by Atlanta, then engaged in a heated spat with Nationals ace Max Scherzer in the dugout during the loss.

Dodgers 6, Brewers 4

In Milwaukee, Manny Machado singled twice and walked twice in his debut with Los Angeles, which used a tiebreaking RBI single by Chris Taylor to beat the sliding Brewers.

Astros 3, Angels 1

In Anaheim, Dallas Keuchel took a no-hitter into the seventh and finished with 7⅔ innings of two-hit ball in Houston’s win.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts.

Mets 7, Yankees 5

In New York, Yoenis Cespedes homered in his return from the disabled list and the Mets beat the Yankees in a Subway Series opener.

Red Sox 1, Tigers 0

In Detroit, David Price pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning and Boston kept right on rolling in its first game after the All-Star break, beating the Tigers.

Phillies 11, Padres 5

In Philadelphia, Carlos Santana homered and drove in four runs, Cesar Hernandez had a two-run double and the Phillies overcame a four-run first-inning deficit to beat San Diego.

Marlins 6, Rays 5

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Derek Dietrich homered twice, including a three-run shot in the seventh inning that broke a tie, to lead Dan Straily and Miami over Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays 8, Orioles 7 (10)

In Toronto, Aledmys Diaz singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Blue Jays recovered after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth to beat Baltimore.

Royals 6, Twins 5

In Kansas City, Lucas Duda homered and drove in three runs, Danny Duffy earned his first home win in 11 months and the Royals held on to beat Minnesota.

Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 10

In Phoenix, pinch hitter Raimel Tapia hit a grand slam in Colorado’s six-run seventh inning.

Indians 9, Rangers 8 (11)

In Arlington, Texas, Edwin Encarnacion had an RBI single in the 11th inning to lift Cleveland.

Giants 5, Athletics 1

In Oakland, Pablo Sandoval and Ryder Jones homered for the Giants and starter Dereck Rodriguez got the win.

Pirates 12, Reds 1

In Cincinnati, Sean Rodriguez homered and drove in four runs, Starling Marte hit a grand slam and Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to a season-high seven games.

Mariners 3, White Sox 1

In Seattle, Wade LeBlanc and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Mariners beat Chicago.