/

Calgary Flames hire Bill Peters as new head coach

AP

CALGARY, ALBERTA – The Calgary Flames have hired Bill Peters as the team’s head coach.

The Flames introduced Peters at a news conference on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome. The 53-year-old from Three Hills, Alberta, resigned as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday after four seasons and a year remaining on his contract.

The Flames fired Glen Gulutzan and assistants Dave Cameron and Paul Gerrard last week after missing the playoffs with a 37-35-10 record.

In his NHL head coaching debut, Peters went 137-138-53 with the Hurricanes but wasn’t able to get the team into the playoffs.

Carolina was looking for a new general manager as Ron Francis was reassigned within the organization, so Peters’ tenure there would have eventually been subject to the new GM’s approval.

Peters is Calgary general manager Brad Treliving’s second head coaching hire after Gulutzan, and the fourth coach of the Flames in nine years after Gulutzan (2016-17) Bob Hartley (2012-16) and Brent Sutter (2009-12).

“I think it’s a very good team and I think it’s a team that’s set up to win and play the modern game,” Peters said.

“What I talk about the modern game, when you watch the playoffs, you need defense up in the rush, you need offense from your defense. We’re going to be able to do that with what we have.

“The majority of the core is still in their prime and still has room to grow and a higher ceiling to be reached. There’s lots to work with and that’s exciting.”

Calgary has finished outside the playoffs seven of the past nine years.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Yuichi Sugita hits a return to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the first round of the Barcelona Open on Monday. Sugita lost 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5).
Yuichi Sugita exits Barcelona Open with first-round loss to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
Yuichi Sugita failed to match last year's best-eight performance as he was knocked out of the Barcelona Open after suffering a 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) first-round defeat to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez o...
San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch speaks to reporters at the team's practice facility on Monday.
49ers say Reuben Foster will be cut if felony charge proven true
San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Monday the team will be patient through linebacker Reuben Foster's legal issues in a domestic violence case but stressed he won't remain on the 49er...
Boston Marathon winner Yuki Kawauchi
Yuki Kawauchi finishes third in World Marathon Majors series
After his surprise Boston Marathon victory last week, Yuki Kawauchi earned third place in this season's World Marathon Majors men's series while Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge was crowned champion Monda...

,