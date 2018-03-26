Sara Takanashi wins final World Cup meet of season

Sara Takanashi ended the women’s ski jumping season on a winning note Sunday when she claimed her second straight World Cup victory and 55th of her career.

A day after pushing past Austrian Gregor Schlierenzauer to become the sole holder of the record for individual World Cup victories, Takanashi won the season finale with jumps of 99.0 and 102.5 meters for 250.4 points.

Austrian Daniela Iraschko-Stolz was 11.6 points behind in second place, and Pyeongchang Olympic champion Maren Lundby of Norway took third with 231.0.

“Frankly, I’m delighted with my 55th win. I overcame the problems I had yesterday, and both jumps went well, Takanashi said. “I was able to finish strong going into next season.”

The 21-year-old, who earned her first Olympic medal with bronze at the Pyeongchang Games, finished third overall in the women’s standings with 916 points, behind Lundby (1,340 points) and Germany’s Katharina Althaus (928 points).

“I’m very happy about my weekend, and I’m satisfied with today’s competition,” Takanashi told fis-ski.com.

“Maren and Katharina were so strong during this season, so third place in overall World Cup is great.”

Takanashi captured the 53rd World Cup win of her career in February 2017 to tie Schlierenzauer’s all-time record, but was unable break the tie until her win on Saturday.