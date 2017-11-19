Second-ranked Miami recovers from 14-point deficit, pulverizes Virginia

The undefeated season was slipping away, and so was any realistic chance Miami had of getting into the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship.

That is, until seven seconds changed everything.

Just like that, a 14-point deficit was gone — and perfection remained within the Hurricanes’ reach.

Malik Rosier threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 2 Miami pulled off its biggest comeback in five years by holding off Virginia 44-28 on Saturday, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 15 games.

“It’s amazing, this train we’re riding right now,” linebacker Shaquille Quarterman said. “We just want to keep it going.”

Jaquan Johnson had an interception return for a touchdown for Miami (10-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 3 CFP), which scored the game’s last 30 points. The Hurricanes twice climbed out of two-touchdown-deep holes, snapped a 15-game losing streak in games where it faced deficits of 14 points or more and finished off their first 7-0 home regular-season record since 1988.

“This team believes,” offensive lineman KC McDermott said. “This team believes in our goal and the way we’re going to attack it.”

Kurt Benkert was brilliant for Virginia (6-5, 3-4), completing 28 of 37 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

The game started at noon, and it wasn’t until 2:21 p.m. that Benkert took aim at a receiver and missed. He started 18 for 19 for 288 yards and four touchdowns in a little over a half, the only incompletion in that span coming as he threw the ball away to avoid what would have been a sack by Miami’s Chad Thomas.

Benkert’s 20th throw wasn’t incomplete, technically. It was just to the wrong team.

Johnson’s fourth interception of the season became a 30-yard return for a score. It was Miami’s second touchdown in seven seconds after Lawrence Cager hauled in a 9-yard scoring pass from Rosier, a 28-14 Virginia lead was gone — and the Hurricanes left no doubt the rest of the way. Rosier and Travis Homer had touchdown runs in the final 4:03 to close it out for Miami.

“I like the way my team played,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “We were well prepared, played hard. We had plenty of chances to stage the upset. Came up short.”

Homer rushed for 96 yards for Miami, which looks to close out a perfect ACC regular-season slate at Pittsburgh on Friday. The Hurricanes already had a spot in the ACC championship game against Clemson on Dec. 2 secured.

No. 1 Alabama 56, Mercer 0

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jalen Hurts passed for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a little more than a quarter and Alabama beat FCS team Mercer.

The Crimson Tide (11-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) raced to a 35-0 halftime lead in what amounted to a tuneup for the team’s biggest game. Now, Alabama heads to No. 6 Auburn with the winner of the Iron Bowl facing No. 7 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta.

No. 3 Oklahoma 41, Kansas 3

In Lawrence, Kansas, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns after getting dissed by the Kansas captains before kickoff.

Mayfield had tried shaking hands with Daniel Wise, Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Joe Dineen Jr. after the coin toss, but they stared stoically back at him. Mayfield quickly pulled his hand away, clapped a couple of times and set about burnishing his Heisman Trophy candidacy.

He threw TD passes to Rodney Anderson and Marquise Brown in the first half, then founded Mark Andrews late in the third quarter, which prompted more insults between Mayfield and the Jayhawks.

At one point, Mayfield lewdly grabbed his crotch while cursing across the field, and another time he yelled to fans behind his bench: “You have one win! Go cheer on basketball!”No. 4 Clemson 61, Citidel 3

In Clemson, South Carolina, Kelly Bryant threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns and was out of the game before halftime.

After Bryant’s 14-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Chase on the offense’s 26th play, Clemson (10-1, No. 2 College Football Playoff) led 28-0. Bryant completed 17 of 22 passes.

No. 5 Wisconsin 24, No. 19 Michigan 10

In Madison, Wisconsin, Alex Hornibrook threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor in third quarter to break open a defensive slugfest, and Kendric Pryor scored on an end-around to help Wisconsin remain undefeated.

The Badgers (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) padded their playoff resume by winning a grinding, physical matchup against the Wolverines (8-3, 5-3, No. 24 CFP).

No. 6 Auburn 42, Louisiana-Monroe 14

In Auburn, Alabama, Darius Slayton caught a 50-yard touchdown pass late in the first half and Auburn pulled away to set up next week’s visit from No. 1 Alabama.

Kam Martin scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in the third quarter. Nick Ruffin scored on a 45-yard interception return in the fourth. Despite a sluggish first half, Auburn’s final production was still impressive: 317 yards rushing and 552 total yards.

No. 7 Georgia 42, Kentucky 13

In Athens, Georgia, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel led a dominant running game and Georgia bounced back from its first loss of the season.

In the final home game of their careers, Chubb and Michel went out with a bang on Senior Day between the hedges. Chubb rushed for 151 and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard burst down the sideline to seal the victory early in the fourth quarter. Michel rambled for 87 yards and three scores of his own, most notably a 37-yard TD that sent the Bulldogs into the half with a 21-6 lead.

No. 8 Ohio State 52, Ilinois 14

In Columbus, Ohio, the Buckeyes scored on their first six possessions — including J.T. Barrett’s 100th career touchdown pass — and wrapped up the Big Ten East title.

Barrett, playing in his last game at Ohio Stadium, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score to help the Buckeyes (9-2, 7-1, CFP No. 9) dominate from the opening kick.

No. 9 Notre Dame 24, Navy 17

In South Bend, Indiana, Brandon Wimbush threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score as Notre Dame rallied in the rain and wind to beat Navy.

Kansas State 45, No. 10 Oklahoma State 40

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Byron Pringle caught three touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for another score to help Kansas State stun Oklahoma State.