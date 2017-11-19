Stephen Curry leads charge as Warriors come from behind to beat Sixers

A 22-point halftime deficit was no big deal for the defending NBA champions.

Stephen Curry scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 27 and the Golden State Warriors rallied for a 124-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

“We take everybody’s best shot every night but they fight and fortunately we turned it around,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Joel Embiid scored 21 points and Ben Simmons had 23 points and 12 assists for Philadelphia, which led 47-28 after one quarter and 74-52 at the half.

But Golden State erased that large deficit with a furious rally in the third quarter. A 3-pointer from Curry got them within one point. He then made a pair of free throws to give the visitors a 90-89 lead.

The two-time NBA MVP hit another 3 and Draymond Green blew past a defender for a dunk to make it 99-89 going into the fourth.

“I was extremely aggressive in the first quarter, just didn’t make the shots,” Curry said. “We were more calculated in the third quarter.”

A raucous, sellout crowd that chanted “Trust the Process” most of the night went silent while the Warriors put on a shooting clinic in the second half.

Even veteran David West came off the bench and made big shots in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors distance. He finished with 14 points. Klay Thompson had 17.

“We weren’t locked in, we weren’t focused in the first half,” Kerr said. “It took the embarrassment of being blown off the floor to get us going.”

Embiid was coming off a career-best performance — 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks, seven assists — in a 115-109 win at the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Celtics 110, Hawks 99

In Atlanta, Kyrie Irving scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown added a career-high 27 and Boston won its 15th straight game.

At 15-2, the Celtics leads the NBA and have matched the best start in franchise history through 17 games. The winning streak is the club’s fifth-longest, four behind the 2008-09 team that set the franchise mark.

Boston erased a 16-point deficit to take its first lead on Brown’s 3-pointer midway through the third. It marked the Celtics’ fourth win when trailing by at least 16 during the streak.

Rockets 105, Grizzlies 83

In Memphis, James Harden scored 29 points, Clint Capela had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Houston beat the Grizzlies.

Rockets guard Chris Paul added 17 points and six assists in his second game since returning from a left knee injury. Paul and Harden combined for 10-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc, and the Rockets were 18-for- 43 from 3-point range overall.

Jazz 125, Magic 85

In Orlando, Rodney Hood scored 31 points, Derrick Favors had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Utah routed the Magic to snap a three-game losing streak.

The 40-point margin matched Orlando’s worst home loss in team history.

Trail Blazers 102, Kings 90

In Portland, C.J. McCollum scored 25 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and the Trail Blazers handed Sacramento its ninth consecutive road loss.

McCollum hit four 3-pointers and shot 9 of 16 to help Portland avenge an 86-82 road loss to the Kings on Friday night. Lillard had six assists, and the Blazers shot 54 percent (38 of 70) from the floor and made 10 of 21 3-pointers.

Mavericks 111, Bucks 79

In Dallas, Wesley Matthews scored a season-high 22 points and the Mavericks beat Milwaukee to stop a four-game slide.

Matthews also had eight assists while helping Dallas (3-14) to its first win since Nov. 7 at Washington. He went 6-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Hornets 102, Clippers 87

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker had 26 points, Dwight Howard added 16 points and 16 rebounds and the Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory over struggling Los Angeles.

Walker, who was coming off a 47-point performance in a loss to the Bulls on Friday night, was 8 of 17 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range despite a sprained wrist.