Indians win franchise-record 17th straight game

The crowd of 30,459 stood and cheered as Cody Allen fanned Trey Mancini for the final out.

Make it 17 in a row for the Cleveland Indians.

Francisco Lindor homered and Allen finished off another impressive performance for Cleveland’s bullpen, helping the Indians beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Saturday for their 17th straight victory.

“It’s one of those crazy things where you’re just playing good baseball,” said Allen, who earned his 25th save. “We’re not really thinking about it as much as you guys are.”

Cleveland’s franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002. The longest streak in baseball history belongs to the New York Giants, who had a 26-game run in 1916, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Giants’ streak included a tie, which doesn’t count as a game in baseball.

Jay Bruce’s fourth-inning single put the Indians ahead to stay, and Josh Tomlin (9-9) pitched into the sixth to win his fifth consecutive decision.

“It’s kind of weird, but it’s also a lot of fun,” Tomlin said.

The Indians, who haven’t lost since Aug. 23, matched Houston for the best record in the AL at 86-56. They have outscored their opponents 118-30 during the streak, but their latest win was a close one.

The Orioles jumped in front on Mancini’s infield hit in the first. It was the first time since Cleveland’s last loss that the Indians didn’t score first.

Tomlin was pulled after Tim Beckham’s 20th homer leading off the sixth. Five relievers then combined for four innings of one-hit ball.

“They’re a heck of a team, man,” Beckham said. “They have everything they need to win ballgames. You just give it your all and don’t waste any at-bats because you can’t afford to.”

Mets 6, Reds 1

In New York, Norichika Aoki hit a two-run single and scored to help the Mets claim their fourth win in a row.

Aoki had a fly out and two groundouts before getting the RBI hit in his fourth at-bat in the seventh inning when his team was leading 3-1, extending his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games starting on Aug. 20 when he played for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 35-year-old drove home Matt Reynolds and pinch runner Amed Rosario to make it 5-1 and then scored on Asdrubal Cabrera’s RBI double at Citi Field.

“I was able to come through just when we needed some insurance runs,” Aoki said. Concerning his hitting streak, he said, “I’m sure there will be days when I can’t get a hit, but I’ve been in good condition all this time.”

Braves 6, Marlins 5

In Atlanta, Ender Inciarte’s bases-loaded walk from Kyle Barraclough with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Braves to the victory.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki led off the top of the ninth by drawing a walk with the score tied 5-5, but the Marlins could not capitalize on the opportunity.

Rockies 6, Dodgers 5

In Los Angeles, Trevor Story hit a two-run homer and drove in three as Colorado beat the Dodgers, sending the NL West leaders to their ninth straight loss in their worst losing streak since 1992.

Padres 8, Diamondbacks 7

In Phoenix, Carlos Asuaje hit a tying single before an error by left fielder David Peralta allowed the go-ahead run to score as San Diego overcame a five-run deficit in the ninth inning to beat Arizona.

Mariners 8, Angels 1

In Seattle, Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer while Mitch Haniger was a double short of the cycle and Andrew Albers pitched six scoreless innings as the Mariners gained ground in the wild-card chase.

White Sox 13, Giants 1

In Chicago, Jose Abreu became the first White Sox player to hit for the cycle in 17 years.

Yankees 3, Rangers 1

In Arlington, Texas, Aroldis Chapman earned his first save since being removed as closer, finishing a one-hitter for the Yankees.

Brewers 15, Cubs 2

In Chicago, Hernan Perez homered and drove in five runs, powering the Brewers to the runaway win.

Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4

In Toronto, Kevin Pillar had four hits for the Blue Jays, including a tiebreaking home run, while Brett Anderson pitched six innings.

Red Sox 9, Rays 0

In Boston, Red Sox ace Chris Sale struck out eight over six innings after Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run homer in the first.

Phillies 5, Nationals 4

In Washington, Rhys Hoskins went deep and drew three walks to help Philadelphia to the road win.

Cardinals 4, Pirates 3

In St. Louis, Yadier Molina and Matt Carpenter homered as the Cardinals beat the Pirates to gain ground in the NL Central.

Royals 5, Twins 2

In Kansas City, Eric Hosmer went 3-for-3.

Athletics 11, Astros 1 (1st)

Athletics 11, Astros 4 (2nd)

In Oakland, normally reliable Houston reliever Chris Devenski allowed two runs in the seventh inning, including Chad Pinder’s tiebreaking homer with two outs, as the Astros were swept in a doubleheader.