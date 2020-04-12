Hyogo looks at business shutdown to coordinate virus response with Osaka

Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido said Sunday that his prefecture will ask some businesses to shut down in an effort to contain the novel coronavirus.

At a news conference, Ido emphasized that Hyogo and neighboring Osaka Prefecture need to keep in step with each other.

Osaka plans to make its decision on whether to issue a business shutdown request on Monday. Ido said he has been told Osaka will issue a request that takes effect Tuesday.

Hyogo’s request will enter force as soon after Tuesday as possible, he said.

Both prefectures are covered by the state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week to contain the deadly virus.

Chiba Gov. Kensaku Morita told reporters that a business shutdown request his prefecture plans to issue will take effect Tuesday. Chiba is also one of the seven prefectures covered by the emergency declaration.