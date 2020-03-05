Coronavirus impacts 3/11 disaster memorial events in Japan

The spread of the new coronavirus in Japan has posed to local governments the tough question of whether to cancel ninth-anniversary memorial ceremonies for the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

With the central government considering canceling its ceremony in Tokyo slated for March 11, some municipalities have postponed or canceled their own events, while others are seeking to hold ceremonies on a smaller scale.

Nine coastal municipalities usually hold March 2011 memorials in Fukushima Prefecture, home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which suffered a triple meltdown following the disaster.

But this year, seven of them — all except the towns of Naraha and Tomioka — have decided to scale down their events due to fears over the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The city of Soma, among the seven, will cancel a concert by local high school students during the planned ceremony. It is considering playing recorded music instead.

Naraha plans to hold its memorial ceremony as usual.

“Our ceremony is an outdoor event with only 20 to 30 participants,” an official of the town said.

The Fukushima prefectural government has decided to hold its upcoming ceremony without the participation of the general public or floral tributes from them. The list of guests will also be narrowed down.

“It’s is a ceremony to mourn those who perished and renew our commitment to reconstruction,” Yohei Takahashi, chief of the prefectural government’s policy planning and coordination division said. “It was a painful decision.”

In Miyagi Prefecture, another of the three hardest-hit Tohoku prefectures, many municipalities decided to cancel their ceremonies but have set up stands for floral tributes. Sendai, the prefecture’s capital and where a coronavirus case was confirmed Saturday, is among them.

The Miyagi city of Natori, where 600 to 700 people usually attend an annual memorial ceremony, canceled this year’s event after trying to secure adequate space for participants to be seated farther apart, in a bid to reduce infection risks, but finding it difficult.

In Watari, a town in the prefecture, a municipal official said, “We have concluded that there would be a high risk” involved in holding a memorial this year because many attendants would be elderly people.

By contrast, Onagawa, also in Miyagi Prefecture, is still trying to find ways to go ahead with this year’s memorial, including by curtailing the event and increasing the space between chairs at the venue.

In Iwate Prefecture, also in the Tohoku region, five coastal municipalities plan to hold their memorials on March 11 on a smaller scale. Others canceled their events but will set up altars and stands for flowers.

“Even though the national government has called for us to refrain from holding large-scale events, we cannot shut down a place where people can visit” on March 11, said an official of the Iwate village of Tanohata.

Otsuchi, an Iwate town, has put off its memorial ceremony until the Bon midsummer holiday period. But it will broadcast a memorial message from Mayor Kozo Hirano, via the disaster prevention radio system, on March 11.