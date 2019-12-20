Japanese government bolsters support for foreign students seeking jobs

The government revised on Friday its comprehensive measures drawn up in December 2018 to realize an inclusive society in hopes of bolstering support for foreign students seeking jobs in Japan.

Measures to create an environment in which international students can find work easily and policies to expand the scope of foreigners who can take tests in Japan to obtain new types of work visas were included in the revised comprehensive package.

The new package was adopted at a meeting of related ministers, which was held at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo.

As part of measures to increase opportunities for foreign students to find jobs in Japan, the government will inform companies of a system in which foreigners are permitted to stay in the country even if there is a blank period between graduation and employment.

It will urge such students to apply for internships as well.

The government plans to hold briefing sessions at a consultation center for foreign people that will open in fiscal 2020 to spread information on the recruitment of international students.

The government will also expand the scope of people who will be allowed to take the tests for the new visa program in Japan.

While only mid- and long-term foreign residents in principle are eligible to take the tests in country under the current system, the government will allow short-term visitors, including those visiting Japan on business or sightseeing trips, to take the tests here as well.

Meanwhile, it was reported at the meeting that the total number of foreign residents in Japan with the new work visas stood at 1,019 as of the end of November.