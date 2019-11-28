Employees read a ransomware notice demanding payment in bitcoin on company computers infected by the 'Petya' software virus inside a retail store in Kyiv. | BLOOMBERG

National

Emotet computer virus spreading in Japan, Suga warns

JIJI

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that infections involving the Emotet computer virus are spreading in Japan.

The government has warned administrative bodies and companies involved with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics of the danger posed by the virus, Suga told a news conference.

“We’ll raise public awareness as necessary to prevent it from spreading while continuing efforts to grasp a clear picture of the situation,” he added.

Emotet is attached to spoof emails purporting to be from people or organizations. Email text, passwords and other information are stolen as a result of the virus.

Based on the stolen information, new fake emails are sent out. Many Emotet infections have been reported in Western countries.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Man of the people: Taro Yamamoto's new political party, Reiwa Shinsengumi, may field as many as 100 candidates in the next general election.
Taro Yamamoto blurs the popular line on climate change
Climate change is not much of a social issue in Japan. Even in the wake of three recent weather-related disasters, there has been little discussion across the political spectrum that climate change...
Words of wisdom: Writer Hiroyuki Itsuki believes a balance must be struck between solitude and community ties.
A world in disarray but Japan appears to sidestep turmoil
The world is furious. From Hong Kong to Chile, Indonesia to Bolivia, France to Iraq, Haiti to Iran, Egypt to Peru, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions, have declared war o...
Health warnings: Three Japanese researchers from the Jichi Medical University School of Medicine in Tochigi Prefecture found a direct link between the prevalence of ramen restaurants and stroke mortality in certain parts of the country.
Japan's love of ramen tempered by mortality warning
Slurping down a steaming hot bowl of ramen is a great way to warm the soul on a cold winter’s day but overindulging in the dish could prove deadly, a British medical paper has warned. In a

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Employees read a ransomware notice demanding payment in bitcoin on company computers infected by the 'Petya' software virus inside a retail store in Kyiv. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,