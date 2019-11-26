National

244 candidates with disabilities pass Japan's civil service hiring exam in fiscal 2019

JIJI

The government said Tuesday that 244 applicants passed its national civil service examination for people with disabilities in fiscal 2019.

The exam was held for the second time since its introduction in fiscal 2018, which followed a scandal in which many government agencies falsified reports for the number of people with disabilities they employed in order to meet a legally prescribed threshold.

For fiscal 2019, which started in April, 4,574 people applied to take the exam, meaning that one out of every 18.7 applicants passed, the National Personnel Authority said.

The number of successful applicants was highest at the National Tax Agency, at 48, followed by the Justice Ministry, at 28, and the Immigration Services Agency, at 26.

Of the successful applicants, 63.1 percent have mental disabilities, 36.5 percent physical disabilities and 0.4 percent intellectual disabilities.

The proportion of people with disabilities in the government’s workforce stood at 2.31 percent as of June 1, higher than the 1.22 percent recorded last year but short of the 2.5 percent legal requirement, according to the labor ministry.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo will start selling entrance tickets online later this week.
Tokyo's Shinjuku Gyoen National Park to start selling tickets online
Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, one of Tokyo's largest and most popular parks, will start selling entrance tickets online later this week ahead of next year's Olympics with an eye on cutting que...
Asian small-clawed otters
Illicit trade of Southeast Asian otters via social networking sites on the rise
Social media is increasingly being used as a means of smuggling endangered otters, and Thai authorities say this is making it difficult to crack down on secret networks. Illicit trade in the Asi...
An employee weighs a flatfish at a seafood market in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, before conducting radiation tests on Oct. 1.
Should Fukushima food be served at the Olympics?
For years, the government has sought to convince consumers that food from Fukushima is safe despite the nuclear disaster. But will it serve the prefecture's produce at the Tokyo Olympics? It's a...

, , ,