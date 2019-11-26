244 candidates with disabilities pass Japan's civil service hiring exam in fiscal 2019

The government said Tuesday that 244 applicants passed its national civil service examination for people with disabilities in fiscal 2019.

The exam was held for the second time since its introduction in fiscal 2018, which followed a scandal in which many government agencies falsified reports for the number of people with disabilities they employed in order to meet a legally prescribed threshold.

For fiscal 2019, which started in April, 4,574 people applied to take the exam, meaning that one out of every 18.7 applicants passed, the National Personnel Authority said.

The number of successful applicants was highest at the National Tax Agency, at 48, followed by the Justice Ministry, at 28, and the Immigration Services Agency, at 26.

Of the successful applicants, 63.1 percent have mental disabilities, 36.5 percent physical disabilities and 0.4 percent intellectual disabilities.

The proportion of people with disabilities in the government’s workforce stood at 2.31 percent as of June 1, higher than the 1.22 percent recorded last year but short of the 2.5 percent legal requirement, according to the labor ministry.