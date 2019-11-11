Messages and paper cranes left by fans are seen at a memorial held on Nov. 2 in the city of Kyoto for victims of July's deadly arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

KyoAni arson suspect sought to 'hurt many people' in deadly attack on studio

JIJI

KYOTO – Shinji Aoba, the Kyoto Animation Co. arson suspect, has told police that he wanted many people injured by his attack, investigative sources said Monday.

The arson attack at a studio of the company, also called KyoAni, in the city of Kyoto occurred July 18. A total of 36 people died as a result of the attack.

In voluntary questioning by investigators from the Kyoto Prefectural Police Aoba, 41, largely admitted to the allegations of murdering the 36 and attempting to kill 34 others.

“I targeted the No. 1 Studio, which has the largest number of people working, because I wanted to hurt many people,” Aoba was quoted as saying. “I lit the fire because (KyoAni) stole my novel,” he added.

The suspect said he was determined to carry out the attack when he left his home in Saitama Prefecture and that he expects to get the death penalty, according to the sources.

Regarding the knives discovered in his bag and near the site of the incident, Aoba said he had planned to assault anyone if they got in the way of the arson attack.

Aoba himself suffered severe burns over his entire body during the attack. He is currently in hospital in Osaka Prefecture.

Police are waiting for him to recover sufficiently so that they can serve an arrest warrant.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (right) waves during a parade in Taipei on Oct. 10.
Cross-party group of Japan lawmakers looks to increase security cooperation with U.S. and Taiwan
A group of lawmakers is looking to ramp up security cooperation with the United States and Taiwan in a bid to counter China's military buildup and growing assertiveness in the region, according to ...
Jun Yoshida, who was elected Sunday as mayor of the town of Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, speaks to reporters on the day.
Independent is elected new mayor of Okuma, joint-host of Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant
Former Deputy Mayor Jun Yoshida was elected mayor on Sunday for the town of Okuma, in Fukushima Prefecture, one of the host municipalities of the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power ...
Volunteers on Nov. 2 help clean up mud at a house in the city of Nagano that was flooded after Typhoon Hagibis hit the region last month.
Nagano counseling center wins plaudits for offering typhoon info in 15 languages and simple Japanese
Nagano Prefecture has won praise for providing foreign residents of disaster information in multiple languages and in simple Japanese related to powerful Typhoon Hagibis, which tore through the pre...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Messages and paper cranes left by fans are seen at a memorial held on Nov. 2 in the city of Kyoto for victims of July's deadly arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio. | KYODO

, , , , , ,