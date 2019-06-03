Osaka police urges officers and staff to install message recorders on fixed phone lines to combat fraud

The Osaka Prefectural Police Department is urging all of its officers and staff members, totaling some 23,000 people in total, to install special message devices on their fixed-line telephones in an effort to prevent remittance and other kinds of fraud.

The devices, which the police department developed jointly with a manufacturer, are activated so that caller hears, before the ringtone starts, a warning message lasting about 10 seconds, to say that the conversation will be recorded automatically.

The message is intended to intimidate scammers and, over time, have a deterrent effect on special fraud cases in which perpetrators typically use phones to trick victims into sending money via automated teller machines or by other means.

This is the first time in Japan that police officers and staff members have been urged to install such recording devices.

The devices each can record 1,000 messages over a period of 15 hours. A display on the device shows the proportion of calls being terminated while the message plays, to indicate the percentage of calls considered to be potential scam attempts that are being intercepted.

After any conversations including new fraud tactics are recorded, the police department plans to make them public so as to encourage people to be on alert.

The full retail price of the recording devices, manufactured by a company in Nagoya, is set at ¥12,800 each.

By purchasing limited-function models of the devices in bulk, the police department has been able to allow its officers and staff members to buy them at a cheaper price.

The officers and staff members have been urged to purchase more than one device so that they can be installed in the homes of their parents or other relatives.

The police department is also considering selling the devices to the general public.

In 2018, the number of bank transfer scams and other special fraud cases detected by the Osaka Prefectural Police Department totaled 1,622, and the amount of money stolen in those cases totaled ¥3.5 billion.

“With special fraud remaining rampant, we’re facing an urgent need to take measures,” said Yoshikazu Kawabata, head of a division promoting measures against special fraud at the police department. “We want to spread the initiative (of installing phone recorders) from Osaka nationwide.”