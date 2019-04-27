The theaters in Tokyo are fewer in number and scattered around the capital, unlike cities such as New York and London. | GETTY IMAGES

METI hatches plan to build Japanese-style 'Broadway' in Tokyo

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has started discussing with private companies the idea of developing a theater district in Tokyo like Broadway in New York to attract more tourists to the capital.

On Broadway and in London’s West End, high-quality musicals and plays are performed in many theaters clustered near each other. This has turned the areas into major tourism hubs, keeping nearby dining establishments busy well into the night.

The theaters in Tokyo, on the other hand, are fewer in number and scattered around the capital. Tokyo also lacks the high-quality entertainment found on stages in New York and London.

Tourists also have difficulty getting information about theatrical performances and thus cannot purchase tickets smoothly.

“No show-business model has been established in Tokyo,” a person familiar with the matter said.

Under the initiative, ways to develop facilities and sell tickets more easily will be considered with the parties involved, including travel agencies, informed sources said.

There are also proposals to highlight performances of traditional Japanese arts, such as kabuki and wadaiko, a type of drumming, they added.

