LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai to visit China in late April

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has said he will visit China from April 24 to 29 as a special envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Nikai is scheduled to give a speech at an international conference in Beijing on China’s “Belt and Road” regional development initiative, he said Friday.

He is also planning to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and give the leader a letter from Abe to him.

Speaking to reporters at the LDP’s headquarters in Tokyo, Nikai called for increased exchanges between Japan and China.

During his trip, Nikai will also participate in an event at Tsinghua University, from which Xi graduated, and attend the opening ceremony of a horticulture exposition. Nikai is also considering a visit to Shanghai.