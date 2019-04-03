Yodobashi to buy outdoor goods shop operator ICI Ishii-Sports

Yodobashi Camera's flagship outlet in Tokyo's Akihabara district | GETTY IMAGES

Major Japanese electronics retailer Yodobashi Holdings said Wednesday it will acquire outdoor goods shop operator ICI Ishii-Sports as early as the end of this month.

The operator of Yodobashi Camera stores will buy all outstanding shares in the target company, including those held by investment fund Advantage Partners, which currently has ICI Ishii-Sports under its aegis.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Through the acquisition, Yodobashi Holdings, based in Tokyo, hopes to obtain ICI Ishii-Sports’ business know-how and customer base at a time when the popularity of mountaineering and camping is growing among women and young people.

Tokyo-based ICI Ishii-Sports, established in 1964, is strong in sales of mountain climbing gear.

“We highly rates the high-quality expertise” of ICI Ishii-Sports, Yodobashi Holdings said, adding that it will allow the company to maintain its independence in store management and will guarantee the employment of its workers.

