A facial recognition system to be used for entry to Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic venues is tested in Tokyo's Koto Ward in September. The government plans to use the technology at a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's accession to the throne, scheduled later this month. | KYODO

National

Japan to use facial recognition system at Emperor's anniversary ceremony

JIJI

The government plans to use a facial recognition system at a ceremony later this month to mark the 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito’s accession to the throne, officials said.

The use of facial recognition technology, a first for a government-sponsored event in Japan, is designed to reduce the time required for participant identification and help prevent terrorism.

Using face images of participants registered in advance, the system completes the recognition authentication process in some 10 seconds per person with an accuracy rate of more than 99 percent, the officials said.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony set to take place at Tokyo’s National Theatre on Feb. 24.

Of the total, the facial recognition system will be used for hundreds of people, including government officials and journalists. Cabinet ministers and lawmakers as well as heads of prefectural and municipal governments will be exempted.

The government is also considering using facial recognition technology for other events and ceremonies, including the Oct. 22 ceremony marking Crown Prince Naruhito’s accession to the throne.

Emperor Akihito is scheduled to abdicate on April 30, with the Crown Prince set to take the throne on May 1.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Banners calling on people to vote in a referendum on a plan to relocate a U.S. military base are set up in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday as the campaign kicked off.
67% plan to vote against U.S. air base transfer within Okinawa, poll finds
Close to 70 percent of Okinawa residents plan to vote against the central government's controversial plan to transfer a key U.S. air base within the prefecture in the local referendum on Feb. 24...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono attends the annual Munich Security Conference on Friday.
Kono disputes Seoul's claim the dispute over calls for an apology by the Emperor was not discusse...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Saturday denied a South Korean Foreign Ministry account that he did not protest during a recent bilateral meeting the comments made by South Korea's National Assemb...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono (left) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov shake hands on Saturday in Munich, Germany, prior to holding talks.
Russia refuses to rush Japan peace treaty in blow to Abe
Russia has no time frame for agreeing on a postwar peace treaty with Japan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday, after he and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono made scant progr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A facial recognition system to be used for entry to Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic venues is tested in Tokyo's Koto Ward in September. The government plans to use the technology at a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's accession to the throne, scheduled later this month. | KYODO

, ,