Vietnamese woman flees during immigration checks at Narita airport

The Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau said Sunday that a Vietnamese woman fled during immigration checks at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture.

The immigration bureau and the Chiba Prefectural Police are searching for the woman, 22, on suspicion of illegally entering Japan.

According to the bureau, the woman arrived at Narita from Hanoi aboard a Vietjet Air flight on Saturday morning.

The woman told airport officials that she came to Japan to work under a technical training program. But as her technical trainee visa is valid only until May and her work contract has expired, the bureau was questioning her about the circumstances.

The woman fled when she was unattended briefly while being transferred to a facility related to immigration checks from a different facility Sunday morning.

“The incident is very regrettable, and we take it very seriously at a time when the government is strengthening border control measures in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics,” said Hiroyuki Maeda, head of the general administration division at the immigration bureau’s Narita branch office.

“We’ll take thorough preventive measures,” he added.