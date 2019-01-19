Japan to ban global tech giants from using content contained in domestic email, other data

The communications ministry plans to prohibit global information technology giants from using email content and other communications data without users’ consent in Japan, informed sources said Friday.

Domestic companies are already subject to the restriction, as Japan’s telecommunications business law requires them to observe a constitutional guarantee of the secrecy of communications.

Among them however are mounting complaints that their overseas rivals, including Google Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., freely use their data for marketing purposes and earning large profits.

The ministry is slated to consider specific ways to enforce Japan’s rule on global technology companies.

Late last year, the government drew up a basic policy to regulate major global technology firms. The Fair Trade Commission plans to conduct an investigation into them for possible action under Article 40 of the antimonopoly law.