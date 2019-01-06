During a ceremony held in Hiroshima on Sunday to mark six months since the disaster, people mourn victims who died after heavy rain hit parts of western Japan last July. | KYODO

National

Six months after heavy rains hit parts of western Japan, relatives, survivors mourn those who died in the disaster

JIJI

HIROSHIMA - Victims of last July’s torrential rain that hit parts of western Japan were remembered Sunday, which marked six months since the first special heavy rain warning during the disaster was issued.

Bereaved relatives and residents laid flowers on an altar set up within the premises of a residential complex in the Higashiyano district in Aki Ward in the city of Hiroshima, where a landslide occurred due to the rain.

In the city, 23 people had been confirmed dead in the disaster as of the end of 2018, and two others are still missing.

“We aim to make good progress in reconstruction work by this year’s rainy season so that many local residents will feel safe, “Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui told reporters after offering flowers to the victims.

The mayor also vowed to provide “as much support as possible to evacuated residents to help them return to normal lives.”

“I feel the same as when the disaster occurred,” said Tsuneo Kanbara, 74, who lost his grandson, Shotaro Ueki, an 18-year-old high school third-grader, in the disaster. “I had no New Year’s events” at the beginning of 2019, he said.

“All people in our communities must join forces to create a system” to reduce damage from disasters, Kanbara said. “Nobody should die in disasters.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike says capital will host two-day esports event
Tokyo will host an esports event during the year beginning in April to promote the capital's video game and anime industries, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Sunday. The Tokyo Metropolitan Govern...
Image Not Available
Ministry earmarks subsidies totaling ¥20 million to set up translation systems for foreign studen...
The education ministry plans to set up a new subsidy system for prefectures and large cities that offer detailed support to foreign students attending public elementary and junior high schools a...
Casino mogul Kazuo Okada is seen in Tokyo last September.
Philippine court orders arrest of Japanese casino mogul Kazuo Okada on fraud charges
A Philippine court has ordered the arrest of Japanese casino mogul Kazuo Okada, about a month after the country's Department of Justice recommended the filing of charges against him over three c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

During a ceremony held in Hiroshima on Sunday to mark six months since the disaster, people mourn victims who died after heavy rain hit parts of western Japan last July. | KYODO

, , ,