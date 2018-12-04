More national parks, scenic areas to begin voluntary entry payment programs
Climbers offer up volunteer payments at Mount Fuji's fifth station in September 2014. More scenic sites across the country are beginning to introduce such payment systems. | KYODO

National

More national parks, scenic areas to begin voluntary entry payment programs

JIJI

An increasing number of national parks and other scenic areas in Japan are collecting voluntary entry payments from visitors for environmental protection and infrastructure improvements, including the creation of pathways and the installation of bathrooms.

Mount Fuji, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, began requesting ¥1,000 per climber in 2014 after a yearlong trial. Officials collect the payments at the start of each trail on the mountain, which straddles Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures, during climbing season from July through September.

Visitors to Yakushima, an island in Kagoshima Prefecture known for its wildlife and cedar forests, are asked for payments when entering local mountain areas — ¥1,000 for a day trip and ¥2,000 if they stay overnight. Among others, Mount Ibuki, which straddles Shiga and Gifu prefectures, has a collection box near its peak for payments of ¥300.

Some local governments, including those of remote islands in Okinawa Prefecture, collect payments as special-purpose taxes under local ordinances.

The Environment Ministry supports the collection of entry payments for environmental preservation and tourism promotion.

The collection of payments starts after a consensus is reached among local parties concerned, such as residents, governments and tour operators.

“All the parties involved need to be pulling in the same direction,” an official with the ministry’s National Park Division said. “There are many issues that need to be sorted out before they start collecting payments.”

According to a Shizuoka Prefectural Government official, transparency is a key part of successfully inducing volunteer payments.

“It’s important to make clear how the collected payments are used, so climbers are willing to pay,” the official said.

For this reason, collectors at the start of each mountain trail explain the purpose of the payments and sometimes distribute brochures seeking the understanding of climbers.

Some local governments even offer gifts in return for payments.

The Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectural governments, for example, provide tags made from wood gathered during forest thinning on Mount Fuji and tin badges with drawings of the mountain printed on them, respectively. The town of Yakushima offers straps made from local cedar trees. Other gifts include discounts for hot springs and souvenir shops.

As entry payments are collected on a voluntary basis, local governments have been struggling to raise the number of visitors willing to dole out cash. While payments collected for climbing Mount Fuji totaled ¥144.35 million during this year’s climbing season, only about half of the total number of climbers had paid.

“Although payments are voluntary, the sense of unfairness between those who pay and those who don’t needs to be reduced as much as possible,” a Yamanashi official said.

The prefectural government there has publicized the need to collect entry payments, via travel magazines and brochures, among other means. With the number of foreign visitors to Mount Fuji increasing, the Yamanashi government is also planning to step up multilingual advertising.

According to the Yakushima town office, 79 percent of visitors to the island made payments in fiscal 2017. The rate of collection is especially high at bus ticket sales booths because workers ask visitors to make payments together with bus fares.

The ministry plans to conduct hearings with localities that have begun collecting entry payments, to gather information as part of a push to encourage more areas to introduce such programs, the National Park Division official said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A new station under construction between Shinagawa and Tamachi stations on Tokyo's Yamanote Line is seen in August. Railway operator JR East announced Tuesday that the station will be named Shinagawa Gateway.
Introducing the newest stop on Tokyo's Yamanote Line: Takanawa Gateway
A new station opening on Tokyo's Yamanote Line in 2020 will be named Takanawa Gateway, railway operator JR East announced Tuesday. JR East, also known as East Japan Railway Co., said the name of...
Tasuku Honjo, who won the 2018 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, gets a haircut in the city of Kyoto on Sunday.
Nobel medicine laureate Tasuku Honjo visits longtime barber ahead of ceremony
Nobel Prize-winning Japanese scientist Tasuku Honjo stopped in over the weekend at a Kyoto barbershop he has been visiting for over half a century as he prepares for his trip to Stockholm next week...
Image Not Available
Former world championship runner Yumiko Hara sentenced to suspended term for shoplifting
Former world championship marathon runner Yumiko Hara was sentenced Monday to one year in prison, suspended for four years with supervision, for shoplifting food, with the court citing an eating di...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Climbers offer up volunteer payments at Mount Fuji's fifth station in September 2014. More scenic sites across the country are beginning to introduce such payment systems. | KYODO

, ,