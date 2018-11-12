U.S.-bound migrant caravan heads to central Mexican city of Irapuato
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, rest on the roadside as they make their way to Irapuato from Queretaro, Mexico, Sunday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

U.S.-bound migrant caravan heads to central Mexican city of Irapuato

AP

QUERETARO, MEXICO – Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border.

At a toll plaza to the west of the central Mexico city of Queretaro, where the group spent Saturday night, police helped find trucks to take migrants and prevented them from trying to stop drivers themselves.

The government of Queretaro said via Twitter that 6,531 migrants had moved through the state between Friday and Saturday. It said that 5,771 of those were departing Sunday morning after staying in three shelters it had prepared, the largest of which was a soccer stadium in the state capital.

Those numbers appeared even higher than counts made by officials when the group was in Mexico City for several days, raising the possibility that other migrants have caught up to the main caravan.

The migrants began walking before dawn Sunday for Irapuato about 62 miles (100 km) to the west after crossing into Guanajuato state, where local authorities also assisted them.

A day earlier a similar scene played out as the caravan exited Mexico City. Dedicated metro trains moved migrants across the capital before dawn and at a toll plaza north of the city they formed orderly lines to wait for their turn to climb aboard passing 18-wheelers that were willing to help them cover the 124 miles (200 km) to Queretaro.

Emilson Manuel Figueroa managed a seat on the back of a flatbed truck packed with other migrants.

“I think that in my country I will get old and will never have something to live on,” said the 23-year-old cab driver from Honduras.

The migrants appear to be on a path to Tijuana across the border from San Diego, which is still some 1,600 miles (2,575 km) away.

The caravan became a campaign issue in U.S. midterm elections and U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of over 5,000 military troops to the border to fend off the migrants. Trump has also insinuated without proof that there are criminals or even terrorists in the group.

Many migrants say they are fleeing rampant poverty, gang violence and political instability primarily in the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, and they have now been on the road for weeks.

Mexico has offered refuge, asylum or work visas to the migrants, and its government said 2,697 temporary visas had been issued to individuals and families to cover them while they wait for the 45-day application process for a more permanent status.

But most vowed to continue to the United States.

“(In the U.S.) we can earn more and give something to our family, but there (in Honduras) even when we want to give something to our children, we can’t because the little we earn it’s just for food, to pay the house and the light, nothing else,” said Nubia Morazan, 28, of Honduras as she prepared to set out Sunday with her husband and two children.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Acting United States Attorney General Matt Whitaker and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi attend the National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Sunday.
Chuck Schumer: Democrats set to push bill to shield Robert Mueller over acting boss Matthew Whitaker
Stepping up Democratic efforts to shield the Russia investigation, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would seek to tie a measure protecting special counsel Robert Mueller to must-...
A fisherman paddles his boat past destroyed buildings on the coast of the port city of Hodeida, Yemen, in September. Amnesty International said warned Nov. 7 that Yemen's rebels have taken up positions on a hospital rooftop in the contested Red Sea city of Hodeida that a Saudi-led coalition is trying to capture.
Fighting rages street-to-street in Yemen's key port of Hodeida as Saudi-led forces battle Houthis
Street battles raged on Sunday in several areas of Yemen's contested port city of Hodeida, where a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition is trying to drive out Iran-backed Shiite rebels, officials said....
French police officers apprehend a topless protestor who ran toward the motorcade of President Donald Trump, who was headed on the Champs Elysees to an Armistice Day Centennial Commemoration at the Arc de Triomphe, Sunday in Paris. Trump is joining other world leaders at centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the end of World War I.
Topless protesters use ruse to rile Trump, urge peace
A feminist activist pretending to be a photographer managed to breach security at a huge international ceremony in Paris and disrupt U.S. Presidential Donald Trump's motorcade as part of a peace pr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, rest on the roadside as they make their way to Irapuato from Queretaro, Mexico, Sunday. | REUTERS Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to Irapuato from Queretaro, Mexico, Sunday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,