Most of U.S. to shift back to standard time on Sunday morning

AP

WASHINGTON – It’s time to usher out daylight saving time across most of the United States and welcome back standard time.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness on the edge of town comes sooner in the evening.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and standard time returns for most people. It means an extra hour of sleep, perchance to dream, for one night.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so no need to change the clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Time change rules: tinyurl.com/j9t8ybe

