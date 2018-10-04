United Airlines pilot makes mayday call over low fuel, lands safely in Sydney

Reuters

SYDNEY – A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles landed safely in Sydney on Thursday morning after its pilot made a mayday call due to low fuel reserve.

“No passengers were at risk at any time,” a spokeswoman for Air Services Australia told Reuters.

“The plane landed without incident,” she said, adding that the pilot had made a precautionary mayday call due to low fuel reserve.

United Airlines could not be immediately reached for a comment. A spokesman for Sydney Airport declined comment.

United Airlines flight 839 was carrying 239 passengers, local media reported.

A police traffic control plan was activated at Sydney Airport at 2036 GMT (06.36 am local time) and the plane landed without incident shortly after. Roads were re-opened at 2039 GMT, the New South Wales state police said in a statement.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Villagers hold placards along a road near their destroyed village, asking for assistance in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi, on Wednesday. The death toll in Indonesia's twin quake-tsunami disaster rose to nearly 1,400, with time running out to rescue survivors and the U.N. warning of "vast" unmet needs.
Slow trickle of aid frustrates desperate Indonesia quake survivors
Climbing over reeking piles of sodden food and debris, a crowd on Wednesday searched a warehouse wrecked in Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami for anything they could salvage: cans of condensed mil...
South Korean soldiers stand guard while removing land mines inside the Demilitarized Zone at the border with the North on Tuesday.
High-stakes denuclearization talks in balance as U.S. announces top diplomat's visit to North Korea
The White House's high-stakes talks with Pyongyang over its nuclear program have entered a crucial phase, with the negotiations likely to hinge on a scheduled meeting Sunday between U.S. Secreta...
A U.S. Navy photo posted to the gCaptain website shows the USS Decatur (left) and a Chinese Navy warship within 45 yards of each other in the South China Sea on Sunday.
Photos confirm U.S.-Chinese warships' near-miss as experts say South China Sea encounter likely t...
Experts said a near-miss between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a Chinese warship in the disputed South China Sea earlier this week could have dire implications for American allies and partners operatin...

, , , , ,