United Airlines pilot makes mayday call over low fuel, lands safely in Sydney

A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles landed safely in Sydney on Thursday morning after its pilot made a mayday call due to low fuel reserve.

“No passengers were at risk at any time,” a spokeswoman for Air Services Australia told Reuters.

“The plane landed without incident,” she said, adding that the pilot had made a precautionary mayday call due to low fuel reserve.

United Airlines could not be immediately reached for a comment. A spokesman for Sydney Airport declined comment.

United Airlines flight 839 was carrying 239 passengers, local media reported.

A police traffic control plan was activated at Sydney Airport at 2036 GMT (06.36 am local time) and the plane landed without incident shortly after. Roads were re-opened at 2039 GMT, the New South Wales state police said in a statement.