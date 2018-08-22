Strong Pacific quake strikes near Vanuatu but no tsunami threat

AP

WELLINGTON – A strong earthquake has struck near the Pacific nation of Vanuatu, but authorities say there is no threat of a destructive tsunami.

The magnitude 6.7 quake hit Wednesday morning about 78 km (48 miles) east of the town of Lakatoro, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was about 187 km (116 miles) from the capital Port Vila.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there was no large tsunami expected and no threat to Hawaii. New Zealand authorities say there was no tsunami threat there.

There were no immediate reports of damage on Vanuatu, which is home to about 280,000 people.

Vanuatu sits on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

