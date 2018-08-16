Malaysia court poised to deliver key ruling in Kim Jong Nam murder trial
Vietnamese defendant Doan Thi Huong (right) and Indonesian defendant Siti Aishah (second, left) are escorted by Malaysian police personnel at the low-cost carrier Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang during a visit to the scene last year of the murder as part of the Shah Alam High Court trial process for their alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong Nam. The two women accused of assassinating the half-brother of North Korea's leader in a brazen hit that shocked the world face a key court ruling on Thursday, with their families hopeful they will be acquitted and return home. | AFP-JIJI

/

Malaysia court poised to deliver key ruling in Kim Jong Nam murder trial

AFP-JIJI

KUALA LUMPUR – A Malaysian judge will Thursday deliver a key ruling in the trial of two women accused of the assassination of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader, with their families optimistic they will be cleared.

The court will decide whether there is sufficient evidence to support a murder charge against Siti Aisyah from Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam, who allegedly killed Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport.

If there is, the trial will continue with the court hearing the women’s defense. But if not, the judge could acquit the women or amend the charge to something less serious than murder, which carries a mandatory death sentence in Malaysia.

Their families insist they did not carry out the Cold War-style hit that shocked the world, and were hopeful they would be acquitted.

Huong “could never be a killer as she had always been a charming, hard-working girl,” Doan Van Thanh, the Vietnamese suspect’s father, told AFP.

The women are accused of killing Kim Jong Nam — the estranged relative of the North’s leader Kim Jong Un — by smearing toxic nerve agent VX on his face in February last year as he waited to board a flight to Macau.

The pair claim they fell victim to an elaborate murder plot hatched by North Korean agents, and believed they were taking part in a prank for a reality TV show when they attacked Kim with a chemical classified as a weapon of mass destruction.

But describing the murder as something out of a James Bond movie, state prosecutors have argued the pair were well-trained assassins who knew exactly what they were doing.

The trial at the Shah Alam High Court, outside Kuala Lumpur, heard that four North Koreans recruited the pair and were the masterminds, providing them with the poison on the day of the murder before flying out of the country.

The women’s defense teams have argued the pair are simply scapegoats, with the authorities unable to catch the real killers, the North Koreans, and therefore desperate to secure some kind of conviction in the case.

The lawyers are confident the pair will be acquitted of murder, insisting that prosecutors have not shown they intended to kill Kim, who was heir apparent to the North Korean leadership before he fell from grace and went on to live in exile.

If one or both of the women are cleared, they will not necessarily walk free immediately however. Prosecutors could seek to appeal the ruling, and the authorities could still hold them over alleged visa violations.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Shi Xuecheng, the abbot of the Longquan Temple and then deputy secretary of the Buddhist Association of China, speaks during a Buddhist culture festival in Shenzhen on Oct. 25, 2013.
Senior Chinese monk accused of sexual misconduct, Shi Xuecheng, quits post
One of China's most high-profile Buddhist monks has resigned from a top national post following reports of sexual misconduct, a religious association said Wednesday. The Buddhist Associat...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Wednesday.
Modi says India will send manned flight into space by 2022
India will send a manned flight into space by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Wednesday as part of India's Independence Day celebrations. He said India will become the fourth...
A couple pose for wedding photos at the Mansu Hill Grand Monument in Pyongyang on Wednesday, the anniversary of the end of World War II and liberation from Japanese colonial rule.
North Korea marks war anniversary in low-key fashion ahead of anniversary extravaganza next month
North Korea marked the anniversary of the end of World War II and its liberation from Japanese colonial rule with a series of ceremonies ahead of what is expected to be a much bigger event next mon...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Vietnamese defendant Doan Thi Huong (right) and Indonesian defendant Siti Aishah (second, left) are escorted by Malaysian police personnel at the low-cost carrier Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang during a visit to the scene last year of the murder as part of the Shah Alam High Court trial process for their alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong Nam. The two women accused of assassinating the half-brother of North Korea's leader in a brazen hit that shocked the world face a key court ruling on Thursday, with their families hopeful they will be acquitted and return home. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,