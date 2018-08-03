/

NY man arrested, accused of threats to Congress, including GOP’s Steve Scalise

AP

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested. No. 3 House Republican leader Steve Scalise, still recovering from a grievous 2017 gunshot wound, was one of the threatened lawmakers, an aide to the Louisiana congressman said Thursday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said investigators believe the threats are credible. The prosecutor said items that are “very concerning” were found in the man’s Grand Island home, north of Buffalo. Kennedy did not elaborate.

Carlos Bayon was arrested Wednesday and faces a federal charge of making threats across state lines. The 63-year-old is accused of leaving messages for representatives from Washington state and Louisiana on June 30, though authorities did not release the lawmakers’ names.

The messages say in part: “You are taking ours. We are taking yours.”

Scalise spokesman Chris Jones confirmed Thursday that Scalise, 52, received a threat. He said Scalise does not know Bayon or know why he was targeted.

The House GOP’s chief vote counter, Scalise is considered a contender to succeed Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., if House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., does not win that job. Ryan is retiring in January.

Scalise was among five people wounded in June 2017 when a gunman attacked a Republican baseball practice. Doctors said Scalise was near death after he suffered shattered bones and damaged internal organs. He was hospitalized for more than a month and now relies largely on crutches and an electric scooter to move around the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police and other officers killed the gunman, who had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Bayon has requested an attorney and a detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.

The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating.

