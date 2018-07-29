6.4 earthquake on Indonesia’s Lombok Island kills at least 10, injures dozens

A shallow magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed at least 10 people and injured around 40 others early Sunday on Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali.

The quake damaged dozens of single-story houses and taller buildings and was felt in a wider area, including in Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported. The quake did not trigger any tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a depth of 7 kilometers (4.4 miles). Around 43 quakes were recorded after the initial tremor, with the largest aftershock recorded at 5.7 magnitude, said the Disaster Mitigation Agency.

In East Lombok province and the provincial capital of Mataram, it lasted about 10 seconds, sending residents to flee their homes onto streets and fields, said Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

He said the three fatalities and injuries were caused by falling slabs of concrete.

“People are gathering on the streets and empty fields to avoid collapsing buildings,” he said. “The main focus now is evacuation and rescue. Some of the injured are still being treated at clinics.”

Photos released by the agency showed damaged houses and the entrance to the popular Mount Rinjani National Park, which was immediately closed for fear of landslides.

The quake hit at 6:47 a.m., when many people were still sleeping. Many fled into open fields away from collapsed buildings.

“We jumped out of our beds to avoid anything falling on our heads,” said Jean-Paul Volckaert who was woken by the quake while sleeping in the Puncak Hotel near Senggigi on Lombok.

“I’ve been walking around but so far there is no damage. We were very surprised as the water in the pools was swaying like a wild sea. There were waves in the pools, but only for 20 to 30 seconds,” he said via telephone. “The people in the villages may have damages. It’s still early morning here.”

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.