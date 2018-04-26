Abe praises Pyeongchang performances by Japanese athletes and looks ahead to 2020 Tokyo Games

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe handed certificates of appreciation and silver memorial picture frames to Japanese athletes on Thursday who participated in the Pyeongchang Olympic and Paralympic Games in South Korea.

At a ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Office, Abe said he hopes to link the athletes’ achievements at the Pyeongchang Games to major successes at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

He praised the athletes’ achievements in Pyeongchang, saying that people nationwide were excited, moved and encouraged by the strong performances of the Japanese delegation.

Abe cited his experience watching Japanese speed skater Hiroyasu Shimizu shine in the 1998 Nagano Winter Games as having given him hope when he was hospitalized with an illness and contemplated giving up politics around the same time.

Shimizu won a gold medal in the men’s 500-meter sprint at the games.

Participants at Thursday’s ceremony included figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, who won the men’s singles gold for the second straight Olympics in Pyeongchang; speed skater Nao Kodaira, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 500 meters; and female alpine skier Momoka Muraoka, who captured five medals in the Pyeongchang Paralympics.