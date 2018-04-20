Tokyo Gov. Koike to push for smoking ban stricter than government’s watered down proposal

Kyodo, JIJI

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday unveiled a plan to ban smoking in most bars and restaurants within the capital that is stricter than a proposed national ban drawing criticism for having huge loopholes.

As the city gears up for Tokyo Olympics in 2020, Gov. Yuriko Koike presented a draft ordinance that would ban smoking at all bars and restaurants with employees, regardless of size, thereby applying to 84 percent of all such facilities in the capital.

Under a bill submitted to the Diet earlier this year by the government, people at about 55 percent of all restaurants and bars in Japan would be allowed to keep lighting up without going to a separate smoking room.

“This is a plan that focuses on people and protects workers and children from passive smoking,” Koike said at a news conference, signaling that she wants to introduce the ordinance regardless of Diet debate on a watered down health law amendment that aims to ban secondhand smoking.

But it remains unclear whether the Tokyo smoking ban will be approved as is, because members of the metropolitan assembly, the restaurant industry and other municipal governments within the capital oppose the ordinance.

The metro government will submit the plan to the assembly session starting in June and aim to implement it in stages by 2020.

In addition to the ban on eateries, the planned ordinance prohibits smoking on the premises of schools, kindergartens and day care centers, bans setting up smoking places outside such facilities, and restricts children’s access to smoking areas.

To prevent passive smoking from bothering foreign dignitaries, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said he will ban smoking in the ministry’s main building in Tokyo after the Golden Week holidays in early May. As part of the plan, the ministry will close all six smoking rooms and set up smoking areas outside the building.

“It’s not advisable to allow the ministry building, which is visited by many foreign guests, to be filled with smoke,” Kono said. “We hope to lead the global trend (against smoking).”

Japan is rated poorly on tobacco control by the World Health Organization. It is estimated that roughly 15,000 people in Japan die each year from passive smoking, and a government survey in 2016 showed that some 40 percent of nonsmokers said they inhaled smoke from other people at pubs and eateries.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks at a news conference Friday in Tokyo. | KYODO

