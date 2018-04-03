North Korean top diplomat visits Beijing as Chinese counterpart warns of ‘disruptive factors’ ahead of Trump-Kim summit

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho arrived in Beijing for a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, an encounter that comes on the heels of the surprise summit between the two countries’ leaders.

North Korea has recently intensified diplomatic efforts ahead of its planned summit with the rival South on April 27 and first-ever summit talks with the United States, possibly by the end of May.

Late last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during his first foreign trip since becoming leader following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in 2011.

Ri arrived in the Chinese capital from Pyongyang earlier Tuesday. He is set to visit Russia, Azerbaijan and other former Soviet republics in the coming days, according to a diplomatic source.

The North Korean foreign minister is likely to attend a ministerial-level meeting of the Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, for two days through Friday, the source said.

In Moscow, Ri is expected to talk with senior Russian government officials about the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the Kremlin is working toward a string of meetings about the North Korean issue in Moscow soon, including one involving Ri.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, said Putin has no immediate plans to hold a summit with Kim.

In mid-March, Ri visited Sweden, whose embassy in Pyongyang represents U.S. interests in North Korea, and spoke with his Swedish counterpart, Margot Wallstrom. He also accompanied Kim to China.

China hopes that the planned meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump can advance smoothly and that all sides maintain focus and avoid “disruptive factors,” Wang said earlier Tuesday.

China has traditionally been secretive North Korea’s closest ally but ties have been frayed by Kim’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and missiles and Beijing’s backing of tough U.N. sanctions in response.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES PetroVietnam says South China Sea tensions to hurt offshore operations State-run Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) said Tuesday that tensions in the South China Sea will hurt its offshore exploration and exploitation activities this year. "The East Sea is fo... China cracks down on spoofs of 'Communist classics and heroes' China's culture watchdog has slapped fines on websites that posted parodies of "Communist classics and heroes," as the authorities further restrict what people can say — or even laugh at — online. ... China says it has made real efforts toward establishing Vatican relations China has made real efforts toward establishing relations with the Vatican, a Chinese official said Tuesday, as expectations grow for a landmark accord between the Holy See and Beijing on the appoi...

Wang, who also serves as a state councillor, said there had been positive changes on the peninsula and that all sides were engaging in “sincere exchanges.”

“China hopes all sides can cherish this hard to come by situation, maintain the momentum of contact and dialogue, and create conditions to smoothly restart dialogue,” Wang said during a joint news briefing with visiting Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Wang said he hoped the Kim-Trump meeting would “increase mutual understanding.”

“But historical experience tells us that at the moment of easing of the situation on the peninsula and as first light dawns on peace and dialogue, frequently all manner of disruptive factors emerge,” Wang said.

“So we call on all sides to maintain focus, eliminate interference, and firmly follow the correct path of dialogue and negotiation.”

Kim pledged his commitment to denuclearization and to meet U.S. officials, China said last month after his meeting in Beijing with Xi.

Kim and Trump are to discuss denuclearization, although the North has not directly said this would be on the agenda.

Kim’s predecessors, grandfather Kim Il Sung and father Kim Jong Il, both promised not to pursue nuclear weapons but secretly maintained programs to develop them, culminating in the North’s first nuclear test in 2006 under Kim Jong Il.

North Korea has said in previous, failed talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear program it could consider giving up its arsenal if the United States removed its troops from South Korea and withdrew its so-called nuclear umbrella of deterrence from South Korea and Japan.

China had largely sat on the sidelines as North Korea improved relations with South Korea recently, raising worries in Beijing that it was no longer a central player in the North Korean issue, reinforced by Trump’s announcement of his proposed meeting with Kim.