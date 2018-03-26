Deep M6.4 temblor off eastern Indonesia triggers brief tsunami alert

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia in the early hours of Monday, triggering a brief tsunami alert that was swiftly lifted, according to seismic monitoring organizations.

The quake struck deep at some 171 km (106 miles) below the surface of the earth in the Banda Sea, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A tsunami alert was initially triggered by the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS).

However, IOTWMS followed up with a second bulletin that said there was “no threat to countries in the Indian Ocean.

The quake’s epicenter was located in a sparsely inhabited part of the Banda Sea, 222 kk northwest from Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands and 380 km from Ambon, the capital of Maluku province.

A similar 6.1 magnitude quake hit close to Monday’s epicenter on Feb. 26 and caused no damage.

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hot spot.

It is frequently hit by quakes, most of them harmless.

However the archipelago remains acutely alert to tremors that might trigger tsunamis.

In 2004 a devastating tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.