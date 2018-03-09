Families of Japanese abductees pin hopes on U.S.-North Korea summit

On Friday, the families of Japanese abducted decades ago by North Korea pinned high hopes on a meeting developing between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“At last, we have come this far,” said Sakie Yokota, 82, whose daughter Megumi was abducted by the reclusive nation in 1977 at the age of 13.

“I’m looking forward” to their meeting, she said in an interview after news of the developing summit broke Friday, expressing hope the abductees will be released soon.

Yokota said Trump, whom she met when he visited Japan last November, “understands well the feelings” of the families. It will be good if “Japan stands united to resolve the issue,” she said.

Fumiyo Saito, 72, is also eager to see progress. Her younger brother, Kaoru Matsuki, was kidnapped in 1980 at the age of 26.

“It’s about politics, so we don’t know what’s happening,” she said. “All we can do is to watch.”

Saito, however, expressed hope that Trump will not forget the way he condemned the abductions when he met the families in November.

Shuichi Ichikawa was abducted at the age of 23 nearly 40 years ago. His older brother Kenichi, 72, was hopeful the “extremely explosive” situation between the United States and North Korea will be resolved.

On the abduction issue, he said that he can “only hope that progress will be madem.”

“I hope the president will make good use of this opportunity,” he added.