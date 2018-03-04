41 structures in Tohoku preserved as witnesses to March 2011 disasters

At least 41 structures in three prefectures in Tohoku have been preserved to commemorate the damage caused by the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disasters, a tally shows.

The structures spread across 23 municipalities in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures are being saved in an effort to pass on the memories of what transpired to future generations.

The tally, compiled by Jiji Press, shows there are 16 such structures in Iwate, 13 in Miyagi and 12 in Fukushima. By municipality, the city of Rikuzentakata in Iwate has the largest number at five.

Most are public facilities including schools, coastal levees, police boxes, police cars, city offices, bridges and public housing.

The rest include private facilities, such a hotel and part of a railway station, that were preserved using public money.

The Kamaishi Municipal Government in Iwate dismantled its damaged disaster control center, though pieces of its walls and clocks have been set aside. They will be put on display at a memorial facility to be completed next year.

In Otsuchi, also in Iwate, a municipal ordinance was passed to collect funds for a project to replicate a sightseeing boat that was left on the roof of a hotel by tsunami and later removed.

The towns hosting the defunct power plant behind the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl are also making efforts to preserve evidence.

In the town of Futaba in Fukushima, most of which is still off limits due to entry restrictions imposed over the triple core meltdown the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, the municipal government started surveying damage last November to its buildings.

Next door in neighboring Okuma, the town government has been pushing ahead with a project to take photos and videos of facilities where residents gathered during the crisis and make models of them.

The moves are taking place because several buildings are set for demolition to make way for a radioactive waste storage facility to be built there.

But a municipal school in the area, where dictionaries, bags and other goods still lie scattered in the classrooms after seven years, will be left as is.