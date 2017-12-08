Despite missile tests, U.N. aviation agency has no plans to create no-fly zone around North Korea

The United Nations aviation agency is not considering the creation of a no-fly zone around North Korea because the direction of Pyongyang’s tests are not predictable, two sources familiar with the organization’s thinking said Thursday.

Airlines are already avoiding North Korean airspace and some have re-routed flights to avoid portions of the Sea of Japan because of the missile tests.

North Korea stopped giving advance notice of its missile tests in 2014.

European carriers Air France KLM SA and Lufthansa did so in August, while Singapore Airlines on Friday said its flight paths did not traverse near the missile trajectories because it had been avoiding the northern part of the Sea of Japan since July.

Cathay Pacific Airways on Monday said the crew of a San Francisco-Hong Kong flight reported a suspected sighting of a missile re-entry from North Korea’s latest test on Nov. 29.

In a message shared with staffers, Cathay General Manager Mark Hoey said the crew had described seeing the missile “blow up and fall apart,” the South China Morning Post reported.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft was far from the location and there were no plans to change flight routes at this stage. Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the CX893 flight path was over land in Japan, to the east of the Sea of Japan.

David Wright, a senior scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, wrote in a report Tuesday that the Cathay crew most likely had seen the missile’s first stage burn out and fall back to Earth.

Aviation authorities said Wednesday that last week’s test was seen by the crew of several other airliners as well.

The transport ministry in Tokyo also said air controllers in the country had received reports of four such sightings.

A Japan Airlines spokesman said the cockpit crew of one of its airliners, flying from Tokyo to London, “saw a bright flame falling down” over the Sea of Japan.

“A Korean Air jet flying to Incheon from San Francisco reported to Japanese controllers that its flight crew saw a flash from what was believed to be the North Korean missile,” a Korean Air spokesman said.

Four minutes later, another Korean Air plane on a Los Angeles-Incheon flight also reported the same sighting to Japanese control, he said.

A South Korean Transport Ministry official said the flight paths of both airliners were 220 km (140 miles) away from where the missile landed. “In the clean dark sky, you can see flashes from a missile from that long distance,” he said.

Wright said the flash seen by pilots about an hour after the missile’s launch would be consistent with the warhead heating up during re-entry, since the missile flew for 53 to 54 minutes.

OPSGROUP, which provides safety guidance to airlines, said in September that the western portion of Japanese airspace is a risk area due to multiple North Korean missile re-entries into the same area, according to its website.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director-General Alexandre de Juniac was quoted in the South China Morning Post on Thursday saying that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) “could declare a no-fly zone” in the region.

Montreal-based ICAO cannot impose rules, such as ordering countries to close their domestic airspace, but regulators from its 191-member states almost always adopt and enforce the standards it sets for international aviation.

ICAO has condemned North Korea for launching missiles without notice, a move that could represent a threat to commercial flights.

The missile tests are worrisome for civil aviation authorities in the wake of the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine. So far, North Korea has not heeded requests by ICAO to give advance notice of any launches, one of the sources said.

An IATA spokeswoman said by email Thursday that de Juniac’s remarks were in reference to the airline trade group’s support of a recent decision by ICAO to “strongly condemn North Korea’s continued launching of ballistic missiles over and near international air routes.”

While ICAO has urged airlines to take precautions, the agency is not advocating for a no-fly zone, because such a move will be disruptive for carriers and it’s not clear where North Korea will fire missiles during tests.

“It is so random, it (a no fly zone) becomes ineffective,” one of the sources said.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk with media. An ICAO spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Tensions in the region have risen markedly in recent months after repeated North Korean missile tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions and the detonation of what Pyongyang said was a hydrogen bomb on Sept. 3.

On Thursday, two American B-1B heavy bombers joined large-scale combat drills over South Korea.