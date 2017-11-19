Unlicensed taxi services flourishing as Chinese flood Japan

Unlicensed taxi services run by Chinese residents are popping up at airports and tourist spots as more of their compatriots visit Japan.

Police have started cracking down on the makeshift services, which not only pose potential problems in terms of safety but also take business away from licensed cabbies.

In late October, the Osaka Prefectural Police arrested four male Chinese nationals on suspicion of running an unlicensed taxi service in violation of the Road Transportation Law.

The arrests were very unusual because it is difficult to establish such a case since reservations, settlements and other related procedures can be all completed online, according to police sources.

The drivers register with companies in China and elsewhere. Customers make reservations via a smartphone application, and brokers match them with the registered drivers. The unlicensed services attract many Chinese customers because they are cheaper and the drivers speak Chinese, said sources familiar with the matter.

But the unlicensed services have raised concerns about whether they will provide compensation for accidents. They are also drawing complaints about parking style and other forms of driving protocol, the sources said.

When police try to stop unlicensed services, the drivers involved usually insist they are giving rides to friends — which was the case in the October arrest.

But the police successfully arrested the four by following their vehicles from Kansai International Airport and confirming that they repeatedly drove Chinese tourists to hotels in the city of Osaka.

Earlier this month, a line of suspicious minivans was seen at a parking area at Kansai airport. A driver loaded the suitcases of eight apparent tourists into one of them. Two of the eight were unable to get into the jam-packed minivan and went to a taxi stand looking unhappy.

On Nov. 6, the Osaka police found 10 suspicious vehicles at the airport and called for travelers not to use unlicensed taxi services.

Despite the consternation, app-based ride-sharing services in which registered drivers pick up and drop off passengers using private cars are popular in Europe, the United States and China.

Though technically illegal, calls to embrace such services are increasing in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It is the government’s slow response that is driving the spread of unlicensed services, the sources said.

The transport ministry has failed to take effective measures against unlicensed taxi services. The ministry also says careful consideration is needed before the full introduction of ride-sharing services.